Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
‘Strokes of Harmony’ felicitation

"I dedicate this award to my family and my husband” Usha Mangeshkar said.

The felicitation was organised by Global India Forum in Vijayawada. (Express Photo)
Singer Usha Mangeshkar, author Anuja Rhythm Wagholikar and composer Mayuresh Pai were recently felicitated by Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan for their contribution to the field of art through their book ‘Strokes of Harmony’.

The felicitation was organised by Global India Forum in Vijayawada.

The book also has paintings done by Lata Mangeshkar. Wagholikar, who has presented the book, said, “This book in my little way is a humble offering to our Maa Saraswati, the voice of the millennium Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar…Her teachings, love and blessings are forever there with me. I dedicate this award to my family and my husband.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-02-2023 at 02:34 IST
