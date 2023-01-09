scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Strikers FC beat Ghorpadi Young Ones in Guru Tegh Bahadur Football Tournament

Both the teams failed to break the ice till the first 20 minutes, but Subodh Lama came in the 25th minute with Anshuman Rawat giving him a measured pass.

In another match of the day, Crescent FC edged out Extreme Warriors 3-2 to move into the last-16 stage. (File)
Strikers FC beat Ghorpadi Young Ones in Guru Tegh Bahadur Football Tournament
Strikers FC blanked Ghorpadi Young Ones 4-0 in the second-round match of the 21st Guru Tegh Bahadur Gold Cup Football Tournament at the COEP ground, Shivajinagar, on Monday.

Both the teams failed to break the ice till the first 20 minutes, but Subodh Lama came in the 25th minute with Anshuman Rawat giving him a measured pass. Four minutes later, Atharva Jadhav found Lama in the striking range and made the score 2-0.

On changing the ends, Akash More increased the lead to 3-0 when Aditya Kamble gave a pass in the 43rd minute. Vishal Kumar scored the final goal of the match when Milind Gaikwad set him up in the 48th minute.

In another match of the day, Crescent FC edged out Extreme Warriors 3-2 to move into the last-16 stage.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-01-2023 at 23:44 IST
24 live donor transplant applications got new panel’s nod in last six months

