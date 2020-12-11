Strike over ‘Ayurveda surgeons’: 1.15 lakh doctors keep non-emergency work shut in Maharashtra

IMA has appealed to the Centre to desist from proceeding with “mixopathy” as the option for Universal Health Coverage. (Express photo)

An approximate 1.15 lakh doctors of modern medicine kept their non-emergency work shut across Maharashtra while another 25,000 medical students from 36 government and private colleges and 10,000 post-graduate students also participated in the day-long nationwide agitation on Friday.

“All the emergency services were carried out smoothly. Our doctors did not carry out any protest morcha or public demonstrations today,” Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president, IMA Maharashtra, said, adding that the entire fraternity demonstrated its anger against the steps towards “mixopathy”.

The protest was against the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) notification allowing Ayurveda post-graduates to learn modern medicine surgery and to practice independently. “This follows the legitimisation of mixopathy by the National Education Policy, 2020, and the Niti Aayog. IMA has rejected the concept of mixopathy and is determined to resist the same,” said Dr Rajan Sharma, president, IMA national.

“All systems have a right to develop in their own purity. Modern Medicine Surgery remains a team work. It is a part of the overall treatment scheduled for a patient. It involves pre-operative assessment and care, induction of anaesthesia, intra-operative back-up support as well as post-operative care and antibiotics. There are no equivalents of anaesthesia, oxygen, blood transfusion, critical care, post-operative analgesia and infection control with antibiotics in any other system of medicine,” said Dr R V Asokan, secretary general of IMA.

“Ayurveda Surgery students are eligible to study and perform surgery mentioned in their ancient text books and use drugs mentioned in their Pharmacopeia assisted by their graduates. Large-scale taking over of modern medicine textbooks, surgical procedures and techniques, modern medicine drugs and using modern medicine doctors for anaesthesia, critical care and post-operative care will only corrupt Ayurveda,” the IMA said in a statement issued on Friday.

IMA has appealed to the Centre to desist from proceeding with “mixopathy” as the option for Universal Health Coverage. “Withdrawal of the CCIM notification and dissolution of NITI Aayog committees of integration will be the steps in right direction,” the statement added.

