Strictly implement ban on private practice by govt doctors,says JAA

The Jan Arogya Abhiyan (JAA) welcoming the governments decision to ban private practice by all government doctors has asked the state government to implement it with immediate effect.

Disciplinary action must be initiated against errant doctors and the public health department should not make private practice an option for doctors in public service.

Dr Anant Phadke,one of the coordinators at JAA,said that doctors in public service must get good residential facilities,and good educational facilities for their children.

They should be relieved from unnecessary administrative work and instead,their skills must be used for clinical service. Doctors in public service should get good salary and respectable treatment within health department.

Various welfare services must be provided to all public healthcare staff from revenue generated through the Rajiv Gandhi Jeevandayee Arogya Yojana in public hospitals,Phadke said,adding that contractual appointments of doctors should not be made and they should be provided permanent services.

Recently,the Maharashtra government took the decision to hike the non-practicing allowance of all doctors in government service to 35 per cent of the salary as per the Sixth Pay Commission.

All doctors in the service of state government are banned from any private practice.

This is a very important administrative decision and would help improve the public health system. Several states such as Uttar Pradesh,Kerala,West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have already taken this decision, a press release stated.

Public and private practice act as contradictory interests for such doctors where public services suffer as doctors tend to lean towards private practice.

Many a time,doctors send patients from public hospitals to private hospitals.

In the absence of strict implementation of rules and monitoring mechanisms,many doctors set up their own private practice. This has a very negative effect on public healthcare,the release added.

