‘Strict action against violators’ | STPs, waste segregation in large housing complexes across state to be audited: MPCB chief

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Siddesh Kadam, chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), on Monday said in Pune that audits of sewage treatment plants (STP) and waste segregation systems in large housing complexes across the state are underway, and penal action will be taken against those found non-compliant.
Kadam was the chief guest at the Recycling Vision Series 2026 conference, organised by Plastic Recycling Show India and Bharat Recycling Show. During a press conference held at the event, he clarified MPCB’s stance on pollution control.
The MPCB is conducting a state-level audit to verify if collective sewage treatment centres in large housing complexes within the jurisdiction of local self-government bodies are operated regularly and if waste segregation is being practiced, he said.
The issue of sewage pollution from major cities to smaller towns is a primary cause of water pollution, while the failure to segregate waste is significantly increasing soil pollution, he said.
He said in accordance with the central government’s revised solid waste management guidelines, MPCB is taking firm steps to impose penalties on housing complexes that have these systems in place but fail to follow regulations.
The chairman also stated that RMC (ready mix concrete) plants in Pune will be inspected in a similar manner. He appealed to office-bearers of the RMC Plant Association to take necessary precautions to prevent air pollution and adhere to the rules laid down by the Board.
Kadam reiterated that MPCB does not merely focus on punitive measures and that the Board is always ready to provide necessary technical guidance to industrial establishments and local self-government bodies in the state to ensure effective pollution control.
Speakiong about the event on Monday, the MPCB chairman such conferences will be organised across cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, and Ratnagiri. He expressed confidence that promoting a “circular economy” through waste recycling would see a significant increase in participation from young entrepreneurs.
He clarified that as per court orders, a joint technical survey of a specific stretch of the Mula-Mutha river in Pune will be conducted by the MPCB, the Pune Municipal Corporation, and the Water Conservation Department.
Kadam said MPCB is implementing strategic policies for pollution control using new technologies, emphasizing that public participation is crucial for its success.