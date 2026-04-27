‘Strict action against violators’ | STPs, waste segregation in large housing complexes across state to be audited: MPCB chief

The issue of sewage pollution from major cities to smaller towns is a primary cause of water pollution, while the failure to segregate waste is significantly increasing soil pollution, he said.

Siddesh Kadam, chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), on Monday said in Pune that audits of sewage treatment plants (STP) and waste segregation systems in large housing complexes across the state are underway, and penal action will be taken against those found non-compliant.

Kadam was the chief guest at the Recycling Vision Series 2026 conference, organised by Plastic Recycling Show India and Bharat Recycling Show. During a press conference held at the event, he clarified MPCB’s stance on pollution control.

The MPCB is conducting a state-level audit to verify if collective sewage treatment centres in large housing complexes within the jurisdiction of local self-government bodies are operated regularly and if waste segregation is being practiced, he said.