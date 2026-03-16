Street dogs attack, kill woman in Pune’s Chakan

The police have asked the Chakan Municipal Council to take appropriate action against street dog menace in the area. (Representative Image)

In a shocking incident, a pack of street dogs attacked and killed a woman near Ambethan Chowk in Chakan under Pune district in the early hours of Monday.

The woman, identified as Shobha Vijay Waghmare, 32, a native of Deglur in Nanded district, was residing in Chakan for the last few months.

According to the police, some residents first spotted the body of the woman near the overbridge at Ambethan Chowk along the Pune-Nashik highway. The residents informed the police, and the local Chakan police station, thereafter, launched a probe.

While checking footage captured by CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the spot, it emerged that the woman was attacked by a group of stray dogs around 2 am.