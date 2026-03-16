Street dogs attack, kill woman in Pune’s Chakan

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In a shocking incident, a pack of street dogs attacked and killed a woman near Ambethan Chowk in Chakan under Pune district in the early hours of Monday.
The woman, identified as Shobha Vijay Waghmare, 32, a native of Deglur in Nanded district, was residing in Chakan for the last few months.
According to the police, some residents first spotted the body of the woman near the overbridge at Ambethan Chowk along the Pune-Nashik highway. The residents informed the police, and the local Chakan police station, thereafter, launched a probe.
While checking footage captured by CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the spot, it emerged that the woman was attacked by a group of stray dogs around 2 am.
In the video, the police said, it can be seen that the woman was walking alone, when, all of a sudden, six to seven street dogs attacked her. She picked up a stone to resist the dogs. But the dogs overpowered the woman and then bit her repeatedly for about 15 minutes, causing her death.
As per the legal procedure, an accidental death report was lodged in this case at the Chakan police station.
Senior police inspector Jitendra Kadam of Chakan police station said, “The woman hails from Nanded and shifted to Pune in search of a job a few months ago. She worked as a labourer at a private place. She is married, but is residing separately.
“CCTV footage confirmed that the woman died in an attack by street dogs. We have informed the authorities of the Chakan Municipal Council about the incident, asking them to take appropriate action against the street dogs in the area.”