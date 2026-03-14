Stray dog menace: PCMC appoints coordinators for eight zones

This system aims to allow citizens and corporators to report issues directly for immediate redressal, the administration said.

Following rising complaints, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has taken a significant step to ensure faster and more effective resolution of citizens’ complaints related to the Veterinary Department, especially related to stray dog menace.

Following discussions in the recent General Body meeting regarding the stray dog menace and in accordance with the directives issued by Mayor Ravi Landge, a new system is being implemented at the zonal level, the civic administration said today.

This system aims to allow citizens and corporators to report issues directly for immediate redressal, the administration said.

“Our primary goal is to make civic services more accessible and faster. With this new arrangement, we aim to effectively resolve local issues at the ward level itself,” said Vikrant Bagade, Additional Municipal Commissioner.