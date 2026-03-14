Stray dog menace: PCMC appoints coordinators for eight zones

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Following rising complaints, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has taken a significant step to ensure faster and more effective resolution of citizens’ complaints related to the Veterinary Department, especially related to stray dog menace.
Following discussions in the recent General Body meeting regarding the stray dog menace and in accordance with the directives issued by Mayor Ravi Landge, a new system is being implemented at the zonal level, the civic administration said today.
This system aims to allow citizens and corporators to report issues directly for immediate redressal, the administration said.
“Our primary goal is to make civic services more accessible and faster. With this new arrangement, we aim to effectively resolve local issues at the ward level itself,” said Vikrant Bagade, Additional Municipal Commissioner.
Previously, complaint resolution was centralised, leading to operational delays. To ensure prompt action at the local level, independent Coordination Officers have now been appointed for all eight zones. This decentralization is expected to significantly reduce response times, the administration said.
The Veterinary Department has introduced this change to streamline administrative operations. Under this new mechanism, services such as medical treatment for dogs, sterilization (ABC program), and placing aggressive dogs under temporary observation will be provided.
The administration expressed confidence that this move will bring transparency and speed to the grievance process, providing much-needed relief to residents.
All activities will strictly adhere to the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).
The Veterinary Department clarified that, per AWBI guidelines, the relocation of dogs is prohibited. Additionally, in compliance with Supreme Court orders, educational institutions (schools/colleges) and hospitals have been notified via email to install protective fencing, appoint internal Nodal Officers, and report the local dog population to the administration for further necessary action.
“It is crucial to address the stray dog issue promptly for the safety of citizens. By providing an efficient system at the zonal level and appointing independent officers, it will ensure decentralized and rapid grievance redressal in line with Animal Welfare Board regulations,” said Mayor Ravi Landge, reacting to the administration’s new steps.