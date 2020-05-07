Stray dog dies in Pune after man ties it to two-wheeler, drags it on road at high speed

Police conducted the animal’s post-mortem and its funeral. (Representational Image) Police conducted the animal’s post-mortem and its funeral. (Representational Image)

Police have booked a 25-year-old man, who allegedly tied a stray dog by its neck to his two-wheeler and dragged it by riding the vehicle at high speed, causing the animal’s death in Kasarwad on Tuesday.

The complaint was lodged by Dr. Hina Naykude (27), a resident of Pimple Saudagar, following which an FIR was filed at the Bhosari police station.

Police identified the accused as Banti Phuge, a resident of Kasarwadi. According to police, around 8 am on Tuesday, Phuge nabbed a stray and tied it to the back of his two-wheeler with a nylon rope.

Police said he dragged the dog on the road by riding the vehicle from Kasarwadi crematorium to Kinara hotel in the area, causing its death.

Havaldar M V Dabir of Bhosari police station, who is investigating the case, said, “We will soon arrest the accused. Primary investigation shows that dog was biting local residents, due to which the accused got angry and killed it. But a probe is on to confirm the same. Police conducted the animal’s post-mortem and its funeral. A doctor, who got information about the incident, approached the police and lodged the complaint.”

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

