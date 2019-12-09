Strawberries arrive in Pune amid falling output and quality

Strawberry cakes, pastries, shakes and tarts have all hit the market. (File) Strawberry cakes, pastries, shakes and tarts have all hit the market. (File)

(Written by Amandeep)

As Pune starts to receive its first batch of strawberries this season, it seems that the unseasonal rainfall, while adversely affecting the fruit’s quality as well as output, has not dampened its popularity in the city.

“This year, the strawberry production will be low. The unseasonal rain has damaged the crop. The quality is down as well. We aren’t even sure that we will get 40 per cent of the expected output,” said Balasheb Bhilare, head of the Strawberry Growers’ Association of Maharashtra.

On Sunday, street fruit vendors, bakeries and cafes were all geared up for the strawberry season. Strawberry cakes, pastries, shakes and tarts have all hit the market. “I sell a 200 gram box for Rs 50. Though there has been a slight decline in the quality, the sales are still good. People love this fruit,” said Santosh Naik, a fruit vendor on Bhandarkar Road.

“The response in Pune is really good. Strawberry with ice-cream is among our most popular dishes,” said Yash Sancheti, partner at The Travel Café.

Several heritage walks are being organised where people can visit strawberry farms. Jayesh Paranjapaye from Western Routes, one of the groups that organise such tours, said, “We go to a farm in Panchgini and pick strawberries. Residents of the city often do not know where strawberries come from or what a strawberry plant look like. It is for that experience that they take this trip.”

Maharashtra is called the land of strawberries, and Pune, being full of cafes and bakeries, is home to numerous food bloggers who are no strangers to the love this city has for strawberries. “Since Mahabaleshwar is close, we get one of the best strawberries in the country and Pune residents take full advantage of it,” said food blogger Neha Didde. Talking about her own favourites, she added, “I love strawberry ice-creams and strawberry and mint tarts.”

