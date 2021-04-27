Stories from a pandemic: Mental health podcast on coping with loss

Stories from a pandemic is a part of Sangath’s Mann Mela mental health web museum and is supported by Wellcome Trust, UK.

An NGO focusing on mental health has launched a podcast featuring the voices of youth,00 who will share their firsthand experiences of coping with loss and grief during the pandemic.

The podcast, Stories from a pandemic, is a series of conversations with 40 youth from across India that took place between December 2020 and March 2021. It was produced by a team of young researchers, mental health specialists and artists for Sangath, a Goa-based NGO.

It also features the voices of mental health expert Prof. Vikram Patel, suicide prevention expert Dr Soumitra Pathare, and UK-based clinical psychologist Eleanor Hodgson. The programme is hosted by Sangath’s It’s Ok To Talk programme director, Pattie Gonsalves, who is also a mental health researcher and activist.

“Through the inspiring experiences of young people in this podcast, we learn how you can turn such a terrible situation into something positive by becoming involved with community action and I think our listeners should know that there is a profound science to this that when you reach out with compassion to one another, you’re not just doing charity for others, you are actually, most importantly helping yourself.” says Prof. Vikram Patel in the opening episode of the podcast that is available on Spotify and the Mann Mela website.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

“Young people are one of the most adversely impacted groups and yet their stories have been entirely left out. Our research showed us that young people have in fact made very insightful and important learnings on how to cope and support others around them, despite the circumstances. Especially right now as we face this severe second wave of the pandemic in India, these stories and learnings can offer strength and insights to other individuals as well as those designing interventions to support young people,” Gonsalves adds.

Stories from a pandemic is a part of Sangath’s Mann Mela mental health web museum and is supported by Wellcome Trust, UK.