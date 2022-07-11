scorecardresearch
Storage in dams supplying water to Pune city rises to 8.70 TMC

The PMC had declared that there would be no water cut till July 26 as a good spell of rain eased concerns of water shortage.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 11, 2022 4:15:56 pm
Khadakwasla dam, indian expressThe water storage increased by 1 TMC in one day even as the catchment area of Khadakwasla received 17 mm, Panshet received 85 mm, Varasgaon received 74 mm and Temghar received 74 mm rain in the last 24 hours. (Express File Photo by Ashish Kale)

Storage in the four dams supplying water to Pune city has risen to 8.70 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) due to a good spell of rain for the last one week, said officials, allaying concerns of a water crisis. More rains have been predicted for the next few days in the catchment area of these dams. The water storage was 8.63 TMC last year on the same day, according to officials.

The rainfall had slightly reduced on Saturday but the inflow in the dam continued to be unaffected. The water storage increased by 1 TMC in one day even as the catchment area of Khadakwasla received 17 mm, Panshet received 85 mm, Varasgaon received 74 mm and Temghar received 74 mm rain in the last 24 hours.

The water storage in the four dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar – had gone to 2.5 TMC in the first week of July due to rainfall deficit. The state water resource department had alerted the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on the situation and urged for proper water management.

Accordingly, the PMC declared alternate day water supply in the city from July 4 but soon restored normal supply till July 11 citing festival days. It has now declared that there will be no water cut till July 26 and the situation would be reviewed and decisions will be taken later on regarding the need for water cut.

