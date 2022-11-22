scorecardresearch
Stopped at no-vehicle zone, men molest female cop and attack her colleague in Pune

The duo, civil engineers from Alandi town, were overpowered with the help of locals and arrested, according to police.

The incident took place around 7pm on November 20, when the constable posted at a traffic police station in Pimpri Chinchwad and her male colleague were deployed at a junction in the temple town of Alandi for a pilgrimage at the Sant Dnyaneshwar Temple.

A female traffic constable was molested and pushed to the ground and her male colleague was attacked by two men whom she stopped after they tried to force their way into a no-vehicle zone created for a pilgrimage in Pune’s Alandi town, police said, adding that they had been arrested.

As per the FIR registered on the woman’s complaint, a road from Dehu Phata Chowk was closed for vehicles and from that point onwards people were allowed only to enter by walking. The two suspects insisted on entering the no-vehicle zone on their motorcycle. When she stopped the duo, they hurled abuses at her. One of them allegedly grabbed her by the chest and pushed her hard after she fell on the ground.

When her colleague, who was manning traffic and the crowd at a distance, came running and tried to catch hold of the two men, he too was attacked by the duo, who were finally overpowered with the help of locals.

The duo were arrested on charges under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to molestation, criminal assault on a public servant, words and gestures to outrage the modesty of a woman and criminal intimidation, among others.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 09:17:40 pm
