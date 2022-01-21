Stop online sale of Covid self-testing kits: Chemists’ association

THE MAHARASHTRA State Chemists and Druggists Association has urged the authorities to stop the online sale of home self-test kits for the detection of Covid-19. If online forums are allowed to sell without submitting records then why is the rule applicable to offline retail chemists, the association asked.

In a letter to FDA, Anil Navandar, secretary of the Association, said that it was unfair that these rules were only applicable for offline retail chemists.

Recently, the state had directed district collectors to avail the help of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) to monitor the sale of such home self-testing kits at various pharmacies and medical shops to understand the geographical areas where they were being used on a large scale.

Chemists said that they were educating and informing people purchasing such kits to report positive Covid-19 tests to the concerned authorities.

Anil Belkar, General Secretary of Pune Chemists District Association, said more than three lakh home test kits have been sold in the last 20-25 days in the Pune district itself. “We are maintaining records of the purchasers, but why is the same rule not applicable for online sale of the test kits,” Belkar said.

The association has urged the FDA to stop the sale of online home test kits failing which they will also consider the rule to maintain records of the purchasers.