Stone pelting in Pune as BJP, Congress workers spar over Harshwardhan Sapkal’s Tipu-Shivaji comment

There was stone pelting near Congress Bhavan, the Pune headquarters of the Congress, on Sunday afternoon after workers of the party and the BJP came face to face during a protest over a remark that Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal had made about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan.

The incident came hours after an FIR was registered in Pune against Sapkal for his comment that allegedly compared Tipu Sultan to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. BJP Pune city president Dheeraj Ghate filed the police complaint stating that the Congress leader’s statement hurt the sentiments of those who revere the Maratha king. Sapkal made the remark while talking about the controversy over a Tipu Sultan portrait displayed in the Malegaon deputy mayor’s office.