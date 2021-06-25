Stock in 5 dams supplying water to Pune higher than in June 2020

This June, four of the five major dams providing drinking water to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have more water stock than they had in the same period of 2020.

As of Friday, the collective water stock in Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, Panshet and Pavana dams stood at 10.81 TMC (thousand million cubic feet). During the same period of 2020, the collective stock was 7.85 TMC.

Pune district has seen heavy rain in June. Till June 23, the district had recorded 240 mm of rain, which was nearly 100 per cent above normal for the monsoon onset month here.

“The catchment areas have recorded steady and continuous rainfall till last week. In addition, the dams had reserve stocks which is why the water stock this year is higher,” said an official in-charge of the reservoir at the Irrigation department.

The catchment areas of Temghar and Pavana dams have so far received above normal rainfall for June. The rainfall since June 1 at the catchment areas in the district range between 250mm and 530mm.

Currently, Khadakwasla dam holds 55 per cent of its capacity, whereas stocks in Panshet and Pavana were over 30 per cent of the total capacity. Varasgaon and Temghar dams had over 20 per cent and 14 per cent of their stock, respectively, as on Friday.