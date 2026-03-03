Steel beam collapses during Holi celebration in Pune’s Mundhwa, at least 4 injured

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
At least four people were injured when a steel beam of a temporary platform collapsed during a Holi celebration in the Mundhwa area of Pune on Tuesday afternoon. The police said that the number of injured could go up.
According to preliminary information, the incident took place on the premises of Royal Palms, a privately owned event venue located on Koregaon Park Mundhwa Road. The police said that formal permission for the event had been sought by the organisers from the Pune police commissioner’s office.
A team of local police has rushed to the location. “Preliminary information suggests that at least four persons were injured. They were rushed to the Sassoon General Hospital. The number of injured could be more as we are gathering information about the sequence of events leading to the accident,” an officer from Mundhwa police station said.
Police officials added that a probe will be conducted into the safety measures taken at the venue, including the structure of the temporary platform and other installations, to ascertain whether there was any negligence on the part of the organisers or contractors.
The statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded, and authorities said appropriate action would be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.