Steel beam collapses during Holi celebration in Pune’s Mundhwa, at least 4 injured

At least four people were injured when a steel beam of a temporary platform collapsed during a Holi celebration in the Mundhwa area of Pune on Tuesday afternoon. The police said that the number of injured could go up.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place on the premises of Royal Palms, a privately owned event venue located on Koregaon Park Mundhwa Road. The police said that formal permission for the event had been sought by the organisers from the Pune police commissioner’s office.

A team of local police has rushed to the location. “Preliminary information suggests that at least four persons were injured. They were rushed to the Sassoon General Hospital. The number of injured could be more as we are gathering information about the sequence of events leading to the accident,” an officer from Mundhwa police station said.