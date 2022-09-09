scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Stealth-guided missile frigate Taragiri to be launched on Sept 11

Project 17A is a series of stealth guided-missile frigates currently being constructed by the MDL and the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) for the Navy.

‘This will mark yet another major milestone for MDL’

The indigenously-designed Nilgiri-class stealth guided missile frigate Taragiri, being constructed by the Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) for the Indian Navy, is set to be launched on September 11. MDL is carrying out the detailed design and construction which is overseen by the Warship Overseeing Team of the Navy at Mumbai. .

“The first quarter for MDL kick-started with the launch of two frontline warships, namely Udaygiri – the second Stealth Frigate of Nilgiri Class and Surat – the fourth Missile Destroyer of Visakhapatnam class. The second quarter will be marked by the launching of the third ship of Project 17A ‘Taragiri’. This will mark yet another major milestone for MDL in the current financial year… Taragiri is scheduled to be launched on September 11,” read a press statement from the MDL.

Project 17A is a series of stealth guided-missile frigates currently being constructed by the MDL and the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) for the Navy. Other ships in the class are Nilgiri, Himgiri, Udaygiri, Dunagiri, and Vindhyagiri. The 149-metre-long and 17.8-metre wide ship is propelled by a combination of two gas turbines and two main diesel engines which are designed to achieve a speed of over 28 knots at a displacement of around 6670 tonnes. “”Taragiri has been built using integrated construction methodology, which involves hull blocks construction in different geographical locations and integration on slipway at the MDL…,” added the statement.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 03:42:50 am
