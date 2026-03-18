Suspected of stealing pigeons, 19-year-old beaten to death; four brothers arrested

Police have identified the arrested as Gaurav Vijaykumar Majhi (22), a resident of Vaiduwadi and his brothers Sachin (23), Monu (26) and Bunty (18). (File Photo)

A 19-YEAR-OLD youth was beaten to death with a bat by a group of people over a suspicion that he was stealing their domesticated pigeons in Hadapsar area of Pune. Police have arrested four brothers for the murder.

Police have identified the deceased as Rupesh Dhanraj Shinde (19), a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Borate Vasti, Moshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, who was also into pigeon keeping. An FIR was registered by his father Dhanraj Shinde (45).

Officials from Wanawadi police station said that around 3 am on Wednesday, Rupesh and his friend Ajay Ganesh Tingre stopped in Vaiduwadi area of Hadapsar to attend nature’s call. Thereafter, they went near the pigeon boxes located in an open space along the canal, in front of Pawar Enclave Society. But as they heard a dog barking, both of them started running away from the spot. Five people nearby chased them.