Steady rise in Covid cases in Pune: Infections among children record slight rise in first week of July

WITNESSING A steady increase in Covid-19 patients over the past few weeks, the city has also reported a slight rise in the number of infections in children in the first week of July.

From July 1 to 7, the PMC recorded that 268 were infections among children out of 2,065 fresh positive cases. Also, four out of 40 deaths from Covid-19 were those of children in the same period.

According to the PMC, children accounted for 9.77 per cent of total cases between March 1 and June 30, but this increased to 9.8 per cent on July 7 with 27,211 testing positive for Covid-19. It has led to an increase of active cases among children, from 324 on June 30 to 356 on July 7. During the same period, total active cases increased by 314 from 2,871 on June 30 to 2,557 on July 7.

A total of 21 children have died of Covid-19 in the last four months from March 1 to June 30. With four more deaths by July 7, the mortality rate among children has increased from 0.08 per cent to 0.09 per cent.

As of July 7, 26,840 out of total reported 27,221 cases have recovered from Covid-19. Out of 356 active cases among children, 47 were hospitalised with 10 on oxygen beds and the remaining on non-oxygen beds and none in need of intensive care or ventilator.

The PMC is gearing up to handle a possible third wave of Covid-19, and has made a provision of 3,429 beds, including 1,719 beds in 29 hospitals and 1,710 in government hospitals, for treatment of children with Covid-19.

The government facility for children will include 30 ventilators, 60 ICU beds, 320 oxygen beds and 1,300 non-oxygen beds. In private hospitals, 250 paediatricians will handle children on 143 ventilator beds, 242 ICU beds, 1,083 oxygen beds and remaining non-oxygen beds.

“We are preparing for a possible third wave of Covid-19 and special provision for treatment of children is being made, considering that some experts have predicted that children are likely to be affected,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

