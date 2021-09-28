Stay in or step out: Theatre, talks and travel online and offline as Pune opens up

Theatre, an art form that thrives on the meeting of people, was among the most affected by the pandemic. How did some of India’s finest performance makers adapt, strategise and reinvent themselves to survive the social and economic challenges of the last one-and-a-half years. Rupali Bhave of The Box in Pune, Michaela Talwar of Mumbai’s Harkat Studios, Kallol Bhattacharyya of Tepantar in rural Bengal, and Manu Jose of Ala from Mulanthuruthy, Kerala, will discuss this in conversation with Sunil Shanbag of Studio Tamaasha in Mumbai. On September 29, 7 pm. To register for a Zoom link, click on: shorturl.at/lCSV1 Or watch it live on : https://www.facebook.com/SMARTIndiaPage

DIY Art Workshop

Get ready for the festive season by making tea lights and gift boxes. A workshop by Studio ArtZone includes demo videos of flower making and assembling so that you can create a vintage-looking gift box and a textured tea light holder. On October 1, 11 am-2 pm. Charges: Rs 500 (offline) and Rs 300 (online). Register on WhatsApp: 9822254472

The Sunderbans Safari

The Sunderbans is famous for the legendary amphibian Royal Bengal Tigers and the largest mangrove forests and delta in the world. Travel company, Journeys, has organised a trip to this region where lives of humans and animals hang in a delicate balance. From November 4 to 7. Entry; RS 27,200 per person. Contact: https://yourjourneys.co.in/journey/SunderbansJourneysNov21

Dance Therapy

Artsphere is offering a PG Diploma in Dance Movement Therapy, which will enable you to understand cognitive and practical skills, ethical practices, movement and analyses. Contact: 9561720001, courses@soulspherepune.com

Art, Tech, etc

Where does art meet digital technology? A series, titled Art X Technology, seeks to explore this intersection and examine their common ground. The listener comes away with an understanding of applying and engaging with technology and how age-old artistic traditions can challenge perceptions and create new aesthetics, melding the scientific and the creative while creating surreal worlds and beyond reality experiences. The artists who talk in the series are some of the best in India, such as Hitesh Kumar from Splat Studios, Afrah Shafiq, Sehaj Rahal, Mithu Sen and Deepanjana Klein. The series started on September 12 with Hitesh Kumar, Creative Director of Splat Studio, and will continue until October 10.Log on to http://www.knma.in/

The fibre world

Vaishali Oak, a fibre artist from Pune, presents her latest fabric assemblages in a solo exhibition. She draws inspiration from the natural world and visually chronicles the vicissitudes of time and memory. At VHC Vida Heydari Contemporary Marvel Alaina, Showroom 3, Lane 8, Koregaon Park. Entry: Free