The Maharashtra Prathamik Shikshan Parishad (MPSP) has proposed that primary schools (Class I to VIII) in the state should not start before 8 am.

The proposal has been put in the model rules prepared for the implementation of Right to Education Act in the state. The draft,including this proposal,is open for discussion and suggestions are invited till November 25. The rule,if implemented,will be applicable to all schools,including SSC and central boards. The draft is available on http://www.maharashtra.gov.in.

MPSP director Nandkumar told The Indian Express that the proposed rule of disallowing primary schools to commence before 8 am is in the interest of children. Many schools in the state start at 7 or 7.30 am. The children have to wake up at 6 am or even before that which takes a toll on them, he said.

As per the model act of Central Government,the schools cannot run the classes in two shifts. However,it was pointed out that it was difficult to implement this in the state since schools run in two shifts due to lack of space. However,it was also pointed out during the discussion that many schools start their schools too early to run two shifts,which is harsh on children, he said. When contacted,Suryakant Kulkarni,member of state childrens rights commission welcomed the proposal. It is the right of the children to get good sleep. With schools in the cities opening early in the morning,children have to wake up much earlier since most of them travel by autorickshaw or van. Many a times,they start their travel at 6 am when there is not even enough light, he said.

The state government should look into the practical problems of the schools. We run classes in two shifts due to space crunch and the first shift is at 7.30 am. If we get enough space,we are ready to change the timings, said V N Chavan,vice-president of Adarsha Shikshan Mandali that runs Abhinav English and Marathi Medium Schools.

Nandkumar said classes beyond four hours daily for primary section was not needed as students have to complete 800 hours in a year. So two shifts can easily be held in a day.

