State’s Covid positivity rate drops to 5.35% between July 27 and Aug 2

Maharashtra’s Covid positivity rate in the week of July 27 to August 2 declined to 5.35 per cent as against 8 per cent in the week of July 6-12. While the weekly Covid positivity rates have also shown a declining trend in Pune, other districts such as Dhule, Sangli, Gondiya, Nanded and Bhandara are showing a rise.
A state health department report that was presented before the cabinet has shown that there are 17 districts where the weekly Covid positivity rate was higher than the state average.
Pune’s Covid positivity rate was 14.45 percent in the week of July 27 to August 2 as against
29 per cent in the week of July 6 to 12. A report from the health department of the Pune Zilla Parishad has shown that till date, 14.89 lakh persons have been infected with Covid 19. Overall, in Pune district, there have been 19,720 deaths from Covid infection.
According to the report, the weekly Covid positivity rate was 14.01 per cent in Nagpur, 9.93 per cent in Sangli, 9.43 per cent in Nanded and 8.50 per cent in Gondiya. Districts such as Satara, Parbhani, Yavatmal , Dhule , Ahmednagar and others have logged weekly positivity rates between 5.50 and 8 per cent respectively.
As on August 2, there were 12,583 patients with Covid across the state of which 3,665 were in Pune, 1,955 in Mumbai and 1,496 in Nagpur. Thane has 781 Covid patients while Nashik accounts for 518.
Speaking to this newspaper, Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, Maharashtra genome sequencing officer in charge, said they were continuously monitoring the situation.
Omicron and its sub lineages continue to be the dominant variant in Maharashtra and elsewhere in the country, Dr Karyakarte said. “We are seeing BA.2.75 , BA.2.38 and sub lineages of even BA.5,” he said, adding that they were keeping pace by ensuring weekly genome sequencing of samples. Clinical study of 75 patients with BA.2.75 variant shows a mild illness and not much surge in hospitalisation or disease severity. Till July-end, there were 199 confirmed cases of BA.2.75 and 258 of BA.4 and BA.5.
