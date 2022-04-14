Statements ‘far from facts’, NCP city unit sends books to MNS chief

A day after Raj Thackeray accused NCP chief Sharad Pawar of playing caste-based politics, the city unit of the NCP registered its protest on Wednesday by sending the MNS chief books written by Prabhodankar Thackeray, Mahatma Phule, Govind Pansare and Pawar through post to his residence in Mumbai to “apprise him of the political history of Maharashtra”.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief has been targeting the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the last few days.

NCP spokesperson Pradeep Deshmukh said, “The MNS chief made many statements at a rally in Thane on Tuesday. The statements were far from facts. Thus, the city NCP unit has sent over a few books as gift to help Thackeray gain knowledge of history.” Deshmukh said Thackeray’s speech indicated the MNS chief does not have complete knowledge of Maharashtra history. “It is clear that the leader who claims legacy of his grandfather Prabodhankar Thackeray is weak in history. His grandfather believed in creating awareness among public but Raj Thackeray, after getting close to communal political parties, is spoiling the secular culture of the state. We wanted Thackeray to carry forth the legacy of his grandfather in the actual sense and decided to gift him a few books,” Deshmukh added.