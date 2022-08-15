State women’s panel directs city police chief to probe viral clip of cop beating person

Puranik is currently with the Social Security Cell of Pune City Police . (Representational/File)

Maharashtra State Commission for Women has said that it has directed the Pune police commissioner to probe a video circulated on social media platforms in which a city police inspector is seen beating up and hurling abuse at a person.

The Commission’s chairperson Rupali Chakankar on Saturday tweeted the video in which Senior Inspector Rajesh Puranik is allegedly seen thrashing a man and hurling abuse at him. Puranik is currently with the Social Security Cell of Pune City Police . On Sunday, Chakankar tweeted, “A complaint was received by the Commission. The complaint also has reference to an incident from the past in which a woman was beaten. The Commission has directed the Pune police commissioner to probe the matter.”