Maharashtra tops chart for water conservation

In the backdrop of a drought crisis, Maharashtra topped the chart among the states for efforts in water conservation. In the National Water Awards 2018, announced in New Delhi on Monday, Maharashtra was lauded for its conservation practices along with Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.

The awards were presented by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority (MWRRA), Pune, was adjudged the best water regulatory body in India. Similarly, Mahud Budruk in Sangola taluka of Solapur district was adjudged the best village panchayat, and won a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh with a citation.

For the West Zone, the award for best research or innovation or adaptation of new technology for water conservation was presented to Wardha-based Sadbhavana Gramin Vikas Sanstha. The team got a cash award of Rs 1 lakh.

Infamous for being one of the most parched regions in the country, Latur district won the first prize (West Zone) for its steps towards revival of rivers. The second position in this category went to Wardha district. The SC Girls Government Residential School in Latur also won a cash award of Rs 1.5 lakh and a citation for becoming the best school (West Zone) in water conservation.

While Beed district has topped the list in (West Zone) for best district rejuvenation or creation of water bodies category, Ahmednagar district won the first prize (West Zone) for excellent efforts towards groundwater recharge.