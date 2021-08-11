State reports 11 dengue deaths, high number of cases in Nagpur and Nashik districts

Maharashtra has reported 11 deaths due to dengue-related complications till August, with Nagpur and Nashik showing an increase in the number of dengue fever cases.

Out of 11 deaths, six are from Nagpur (with three from Nagpur municipal limits) and one each from Wardha, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Thane and Ahmednagar.

From January till August 8, a total of 2,554 cases have been confirmed with dengue and 928 with chikungunya in Maharashtra, said state entomologist Dr Mahendra Jagtap told The Indian Express.

According to the state health department report, Nashik and Nagpur have reported a high number of dengue cases. There are a total of 191 cases in Nagpur district and another 266 in Nagpur municipal areas. Nashik district also has 110 dengue cases, while there are 353 in Nashik municipal areas. Nashik has also reported an increase in chikungunya cases with 301 in municipal limits and 150 in the district.

Pune district has 134 cases of dengue while there 117 cases in PMC areas and 36 in Pimpri-Chinchwad. There are 147 cases of chikungunya in Pune district and 84 in PMC areas.

Kolhapur has reported 112 dengue and 59 chikungunya cases, while 98 dengue cases have been reported in Solapur, 77 in Greater Mumbai and 47 in Dhule. There are 137 cases in Wardha and 88 in Yavatmal.

Every year, during the period of July to November, it has been observed that there is an upsurge in dengue cases. The disease has a seasonal pattern, and peaks after the monsoon.

Dengue is endemic in all states with recurring outbreaks. Due to the pandemic, however, most hospitals were busy managing Covid-19 patients and not many cases were reported last year.

While the death audit committee meets once in three months, to date state experts have confirmed 11 deaths due to dengue fever.

According to Dr Vijay Dekhate, assistant director, Pune region (Pune, Satara and Solapur), if there is a death suspected due to dengue then an initial audit is conducted at tehsil level, following which all related documents of the patient’s history are submitted to the district health authorities. A final review is taken up by the state level death audit committee once in two or three months.

Dr Parikshit Prayag, infectious diseases consultant at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, said they had started reporting dengue fever cases. “Not everyone needs to be admitted and can be treated on an out-patient department basis. There is always the odd case that may have severe complications,” he said.

Dr Prayag, however, cautioned that there was a need to be alert as symptoms overlapped with that Covid-19. “In some cases, we also found that if a patient is positive with Covid-19, dengue test report can show a false positive as there is antigenic overlap. However, there have been genuine cases of co-infection of Covid-19 and dengue,” he said.

BOX: 16-yr-old boy dengue positive, dies of acute myocarditis

The death of a 16-year-old boy from near Baramati tehsil in Pune district, who was detected with dengue and died of acute myocarditis came as a rare finding for Dr Rajesh Gadia, a city-based consulting physician, who was in-charge of a dengue research project at KEM hospital several years ago and has closely followed dengue fever cases. “With close to 12,000 cases that I have treated so far, there were four such with this complication in the last 20 years. We have started seeing cases of dengue fever mostly from outside Pune and some from the Peth areas,” Dr Gadia said.

District health authorities said they were not aware of the case while Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief medical officer of health in the PMC, said Pune had not reported a confirmed death due to dengue.