Friday, September 10, 2021
State plans to include IVF treatment in Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana: Rajesh Tope

By: Express News Service | Pune |
September 11, 2021 3:48:09 am
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (Facebook/Rajesh Tope)

The state government will initiate steps to include IVF treatment under the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana to provide financial relief to people from rural areas to avail the treatment, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said.

Tope was speaking at the inauguration function held recently of the first Nest IVF centre set up by Argade Hospital and Maternity Home in Khed-Junnar-Ambegaon tehsil in the Pune district.

“We are bringing dialysis, CT scan, MRI, consultancy of expert doctors under public healthcare to extend the services in rural areas. Hospitals and medical colleges are being set up under the public-private partnership model. The government is committed towards providing good healthcare services… public healthcare services are undergoing a change,” he added.

