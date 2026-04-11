State open to MoUs with institutions to boost equine sector: Munde

Written by Vaishnavi Gujar

The Equine Collective on Saturday hosted the inaugural session of its national level conference. The forum was organised under the aegis of MIT World Peace University, Pune.

The forum was inaugurated by Maharashtra Minister of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Pankaja Munde and Minister of Marketing and Protocol Jaykumar Rawal, in the presence of industry experts, academicians, and stakeholders. The forum brought together riders, breeders, veterinarians, policymakers, and industry leaders to deliberate on building a structured, sustainable, and globally competitive equine ecosystem in India.

Welcoming the gathering, Gayatri Karad, founder of The Equine Collective and forum convenor, highlighted the need to formalise the sector. She said, “India’s equine sector, despite being part of a global equine ecosystem valued in the hundreds of billions of dollars, remains largely unstructured, with a significant portion of the workforce lacking formal training and certification. Through The Equestrian Forum, we aim to bridge this gap by building a unified platform that supports skill development, standardisation, and long-term career pathways. This is not just a conversation, it is a commitment to transforming the ecosystem and creating sustainable opportunities for thousands engaged in this sector.”