State nod for construction of annexure building at Pune District and Sessions Court complex

The Maharashtra government has provided conditional approval for the construction of an annexure building at the Pune District and Sessions Court complex in Shivajinagar, which will add 15 new courtrooms and many necessary amenities to the bustling complex. The government has allocated Rs 96.79 crore for the construction of the five-storey building. Work on underground parking at the existing location has also been sanctioned.

The new building will come up behind the current complex at a plot that presently houses the old and dilapidated barracks. These will be cleared to construct a five-story and resource-efficient green building.

The district court administration had submitted an expansion proposal with an estimated expenditure of Rs 151 crore to the Bombay High Court in December 2018. The High Court had sent it to the state government in September 2019. The court administration and Pune Bar Association (PBA) has been following up for the speedy sanction of funds but the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant financial stress caused by it had hampered the process.

The court administration had proposed a new building due to the congestion caused by as many as 85 courts operating from the present complex which caused inconvenience to judges, their staffers, litigants as well as lawyers. The work on the new building is expected to take about three to four years to be completed.

“The estimated cost of the project is Rs 151 crore. We were following up with the state government for grant of funds but because of the financial stress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, it did not happen in 2020. Now, the government has taken the welcome step of approving the expenditure of Rs 96.79 crore. The project will need more funds and we will approach the government again through a supplementary demand,” said advocate Satish Mulik, president of the Pune Bar Association.

The proposed building will have about 15 courtrooms and other amenities for visitors and lawyers including libraries, meeting halls, an auditorium, central record room, locker rooms, bar rooms, cafeteria and staff rooms.

“It’s a green building, which will have solar lighting system and rain-harvesting infrastructure. It will also be accessible for all with arrangements of elevators and ramps,” said Mulik.

The proposed underground parking, which will come up in front of the old building, will have a capacity to host 3,176 two-wheelers, 557 four-wheelers and 1,113 bicycles.