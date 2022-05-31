State mills yet to calculate final dues with new rules, payment for cane growers may be delayed

A bumper season and bullish sugar market not withstanding, cane growers in the state will have to wait longer for settlement of their final dues. Technical difficulties in way of calculation of final dues will prompt mills to take more than the mandated 15 days after closure of their operations to settle final payment to farmers.

Starting this season, the state government has effected a major change in the payment schedule of mills. Thus, mills will pay the first installment within 15 days of cane purchase, and the final payment will be made after the final recovery is calculated within 15 days of closure of the season.

The final recovery is to be calculated after taking into account ethanol produced from B heavy molasses or directly from cane juice. Pune-based Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI) is the authority to calculate the final recovery, based on which farmers will receive the final payment.

The government resolution has directed that final calculations and the payment should be done within 15 days of closure of the mills, but none of the mills have done so till now. The sugar commissioner’s office has received final calculations for 60 mills, most of which are from the Kolhapur and Sangli regions.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Production of ethanol from B heavy molasses leads to lesser production of sugar as compared to ethanol produced from C molasses. Mills have to submit day-wise diversion and recovery, based on which the calculation will be done. This is the first year this clause has been introduced by the government, but most mills have failed to meet it.

Other than recovery, the final calculation of harvesting and transportation allowance is also to be finalised, after which the final payment will be made. Till May 15, the state has reported crushing of 1,272.43 lakh tonnes of cane, for which mills had to pay farmers Rs 28,763.84 crore (net of harvesting and transportation charges), of which mills have paid Rs 27,545.97 crore so far.