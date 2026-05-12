State lagging in semiconductor industry: Maharashtra Academy of Sciences president

Professor Dinesh Amalnerkar, president of Maharashtra Academy of Sciences, on May 11 highlighted that Maharashtra was lagging behind in semiconductor manufacturing compared to other states in the country. Amalnerkar was speaking at the celebration event on the completion of 50 years of the Academy in Pune.

He said, “We must focus on semiconductor sovereignty in research, technology, and education. This is a gap in our state. Last year, one of my friends from USA Professor Rao Tummala, who is from IBM and an advisor to the Government of India under the India Semiconductor Mission, told me that Assam, Gujarat, Orissa, Telangana, UP, Madhya Pradesh are picking up in semiconductor technology. But there was not a single application (for semiconductor plants) last year from the Government of Maharashtra.”