State keeps on hold decision to form panel to conduct hearing on city DP

The revised Development Plan (DP) of the city is likely to get delayed as the state government has failed to form a committee to conduct a hearing on suggestions and objections submitted by citizens on the DP. Many believe that the government fears the opposition parties may make it a political issue ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections.

As per the procedure, the state government is supposed to appoint a committee to conduct a hearing on the DP prepared by the civic administration and modified by elected representatives.

“There is no communication from the state government on appointment of the committee. Thus, the public hearing on the suggestions and objections could be delayed,” said city engineer Prashant Waghmare.

The civic body has conveyed its representation in the committee but the state government has not constituted the committee so far. The state government was supposed to constitute a panel within six months after the proposal was submitted to it.

A civic officer said if the state fails to constitute the committee before the announcement of election dates, the entire process of DP would be delayed as election code of conduct would come into effect.

“The state government will not be able to announce the formation of the committee once the election code of conduct comes into effect,” he said.

