State health dept issues guidelines on tackling monkeypox

The Maharashtra Health Department has stepped up surveillance and urged clinicians to keep a close watch on patients showing symptoms that resemble those linked to monkey pox.
“We have enhanced surveillance, issued guidelines for citizens and urged clinicians to refer samples of suspected cases for further tests,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer. He added that the state government was closely monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, in an advisory to states, the Centre said hospitals have also been asked to manage suspected or confirmed cases.
Globally, more than 17,000 cases of the infection have been reported from 75 countries. India recently reported its fourth case of the infection from New Delhi.
“So far, there has been no case in Maharashtra. However, there is no reason for panic and guidelines have been issued so that citizens can understand what monkeypox is about,” said Dr Awate.
Monkeypox is primarily transmitted among humans via direct physical contact, indirectly via contaminated clothing or linen of the affected person.
