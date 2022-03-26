State govt’s circular on holding weekend classes impractical, say schools

Reacting strongly to a circular issued by the Maharashtra state Education Department late on Thursday — asking schools to start offline classes even on Saturdays and hold extra classes on Sundays whenever possible to make up for learning loss during the Covid-19 pandemic — educationists criticised the move.

Most schools have already started offline classes for Classes 1 to 9 and Class 11 since over two months, and preparations are now on for the year-end final exams. Board examinations for Class 10 and 12 are going on in state board-affiliated schools.

According to the state government circular, schools should hold classes even on weekends to complete the syllabus, and final exams for Class 1 to 9 and 11 should be held after the last week of April. However, schools termed the schedule impractical.

“Schools have a fixed academic calendar, its not a knee-jerk thing that can be changed at the last minute. Before the department could even tell us to do so, we had started offline classes and extra lectures to make up for any learning loss. In fact, our school exams have already started. We have to keep the school vacant on the days when board exams are being held since we are a centre for both Class 10 and 12 exams, we are holding school exams on the days when there is a break in the board exam timetable. So, our exams will get over by April 21,” said the principal of a SSC school in Parvati area.

Another school principal, requesting anonymity, said the School Education department often sends “last minute notices” which become impossible for schools to follow. “If we begin exams in April-end, then it will spill over in May, which is actually vacation period for students. And what about teachers who have to correct the papers, when will they get a break?” she said.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president of the Pune District Headmasters Association, which has over 1000 schools among its members, said all member schools will follow the set schedule.

“The board exams are on till the first week of April and immediately after that, we have planned to hold school exams, which will finish by April 22 for all schools. We cannot alter this calendar, it makes no sense to us. Also, during the summer, we generally call even the middle-schoolers during morning hours, to avoid exposure to excess heat. And at this time, when we are going through a heat wave of sorts, asking students to stay back extra hours on Saturday and coming in on Sundays… even parents won’t agree to that. We don’t think this is a practical move,” he said.