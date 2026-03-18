State govt to set up IT tribunal to address grievances of IT sector: Jagtap

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The state government is taking firm steps to address issues faced by IT engineers such as financial fraud and forced resignations and has decided to set up an tribunal for the IT industry in the state, said BJP MLA Shankar Jagtap.
“In the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday Labour Minister Akash Fundkar, responding to a question raised by me via a calling attention motion, informed that a new code and an independent IT Tribunal will soon be established for the grievance redressal of IT employees, in accordance with central government guidelines, in Maharashtra,” Jagtap told The Indian Express.
Jagtap said he drew the government’s attention to burning issues in the IT sector. He said he highlighted a serious incident in Hinjewadi IT Park where over 1,000 fresh graduates were defrauded of approximately Rs 2 lakh each by a training institute. He said he also highlighted that forced resignations, terminations without severance packages, and Provident Fund (PF) discrepancies have created a sense of insecurity among employees.
The MLA said that for years there has been a demand for a separate IT Tribunal, as employees currently have to approach labour or industrial courts, which often leads to legal complications. Given the unique nature of IT work, the processes in standard labour courts are perceived as extremely slow and complex, failing to provide timely justice.
In the House, Jagtap said he emphasised the need to bring IT professionals under a protective legal umbrella by making necessary amendments to regulate working hours, Full and Final (F&F) settlements, and PF compliance. “I pointed out that while working hours are often extended, the lack of a clear definition of ‘Workman’ for the IT sector under the Industrial Disputes Act leaves many outside the legal framework,” Jagtap said.
Responding to Jagtap’s query, Fundkar said the process to establish a new code and court through the central government is underway. “Action to finalise the new courts under the Industrial Relations Code 2020 is ongoing at the central level. As soon as the central guidelines are received, the state government will immediately draft the law and establish the tribunal,” he said.