State govt to set up IT tribunal to address grievances of IT sector: Jagtap

The MLA said that for years there has been a demand for a separate IT Tribunal, as employees currently have to approach labour or industrial courts, which often leads to legal complications. (Credits: Facebook / Shankar Jagtap)

The state government is taking firm steps to address issues faced by IT engineers such as financial fraud and forced resignations and has decided to set up an tribunal for the IT industry in the state, said BJP MLA Shankar Jagtap.

“In the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday Labour Minister Akash Fundkar, responding to a question raised by me via a calling attention motion, informed that a new code and an independent IT Tribunal will soon be established for the grievance redressal of IT employees, in accordance with central government guidelines, in Maharashtra,” Jagtap told The Indian Express.

Jagtap said he drew the government’s attention to burning issues in the IT sector. He said he highlighted a serious incident in Hinjewadi IT Park where over 1,000 fresh graduates were defrauded of approximately Rs 2 lakh each by a training institute. He said he also highlighted that forced resignations, terminations without severance packages, and Provident Fund (PF) discrepancies have created a sense of insecurity among employees.