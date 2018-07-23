State govt to provide financial help to victims of stampede, building collapse

The state government said there is a scheme for providing help and rehabilitation to victims of terrorist or naxal attacks. The state government said there is a scheme for providing help and rehabilitation to victims of terrorist or naxal attacks.

With no policy to provide immediate financial help to victims of man-made disasters, the state government has decided to provide Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased in cases of spraying of pesticides in farms, stampede at religious places and public places, and collapse of legally constructed buildings that have never been served notices regarding vacating by local civic body.

In a notification, the state government said there is a scheme for providing help and rehabilitation to victims of terrorist or naxal attacks, including those getting affected by naxal activities in the respective regions. “There are many other man-made disasters that take place and it is necessary to provide help to victims with immediate effect but there is no permanent policy, which creates hurdles,” it said.

The state government, as per the direction of the High Court on February 22, decided to start a separate scheme for man-made disasters other than naxal and terrorist attacks. Accordingly, the kin of the deceased — after poisoning during spraying of pesticides in farms, stampede and building collapse — would be given Rs 4 lakh. If the victim is permanently disabled due to the incident then help would be given, from Rs 50, 000 to Rs 2 lakh, depending on the percentage of disability.

Those admitted to hospitals for treatment would be paid Rs 1,000 per day, to a maximum amount of Rs 14,000 for 14 days. However, the reason of death has to be certified by a designated medical officer. Disability of a victim should also be certified by a designated medical officer, while specifying it was due to the man-made disaster. Those accused by the police of man-made disaster would not be eligible to get benefit from

the scheme.

The state government policy comes after the recent incident of stampede at a railway station in Mumbai and reports of deaths of farmers due to spraying of pesticides in the state.

