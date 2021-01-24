State govt ‘stays’ PCMC circular on TDR, FSI

THE STATE government on Friday “stayed” a circular issued by the BJP-ruled Pimpri-Chinchwad civic administration in connection with the Unified Development Control Rules and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR). BJP Corporator Seema Savale, who had objected to the civic circular when it was issued on December 23, welcomed the government’s move in this regard.

In a gazette notification, the state government had laid out the UDCPR on December 3. Subsequently, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) had decided the priority list for transfer of development rights (TDR) and premium floor space index (FSI). Savale, a former civic standing committee chairperson, said she had written a letter to the state government and the PCMC administration, raising an objection regarding the priority list decided by the PCMC.

“I had argued that the circular was illegal because the state government had published the draft regulation of the Unified Development Control Rules and Promotion Regulation in 2017 and invited suggestions and objections. Subsequently, public hearings were held. After following the due process, the government had notified the regulations in the gazette. When this process had already taken place, the PCMC had no right to decide the priority list of TDR and premium FSI… We did not think it was appropriate to do so and hence, had raised an objection to it,” she said.

On Saturday, PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar told The Sunday Express, “The government has asked us to get a clarification, rather than deciding the priority list at our end. Therefore, we will seek clarification from the government.”