Will be constrained to impose cost if state govt, PMC, others fail to file reply on Pune water shortage: HC

The Bombay High Court Thursday said that it would be constrained to impose a cost upon the state government, Pune Zila Parishad, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran for not filing their response to the public interest litigation by various housing societies over inadequate water supply to citizens in the district.

Hearing the PIL, a bench of acting Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice S G Chapalgaonkar said that the time has been sought on behalf of the state, Zila Parishad, Pune Municipal Corporation and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran. Except for Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), none of the respondents have filed a reply.

On the last date, the court had expressed concern about the seriousness of the matter. Respondents are required to be diligent in prosecuting the present writ petition, it said, and added, “all the Respondents should file their reply on or before January 3, failing which this court would be constrained to impose cost upon them”.

Earlier, the court had said that the concern expressed in this public interest litigation by various housing societies is serious. It relates to deficient water supply for domestic use by the residents of Pune district.

Also Read | Metro work in Pune likely to be stopped during G20 meet to avoid traffic chaos

The PIL regarding the water problem faced by the residents of urban areas of Pune district was first heard by the court on October 17. The court had taken cognizance of the water problem faced by the residents of urban areas of Pune district and had issued notice to the respondents, mainly the PMC, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), PMRDA and Pune Zilla Parishad among others. The respondents were directed to file their statement by November 29 and on request extended till December 13.

On behalf of the petitioners, lawyer Satya Muley had brought to the notice of the court that all the dams and reservoirs in the Pune district were full of water at 100 per cent capacity but the water does not reach the residents through the water pipelines and taps of PMC and PCMC. It was also highlighted that the water, however, reaches through the private water tankers.

Example of Baner and Balewadi region was cited to mention that the unchecked water received through private water tankers has resulted in health hazards to the residents with many reporting health issues, he said.

Advertisement

As per the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, 135 litre per capita per day (lpcd) has been suggested as the benchmark for urban water supply. The situation is so bad that in several areas of Pune, residents are not getting even 20 litre of water per head per day, Muley said.

The petitioners, Wagholi Housing Societies Association, Pune District Co-operative Housing Societies And Apartments Federation, Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat, Pimpri-Chinchwad Co-operative Housing Welfare Societies Federation Ltd, Baner-Pashan Link Road Welfare Trust, Balewadi Residency Co-operative Housing Welfare Federation Ltd, Dear Society Welfare Association, Bavdhan Citizens Forum, Hinjawadi Employees and Residents Trust, Aundh Vikas Mandal and Association of Nagar Road Citizens Forum noting the outcry in the residents of all urban areas of Pune district due to water scarcity had filed the PIL at the Bombay High Court.