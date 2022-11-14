State govt harassing Opposition legislators; ruling alliance should face elections: Supriya Sule

Accusing the state government of engaging in “dirty politics” by “harassing” legislators of Opposition parties, NCP Parliamentarian Supriya Sule on Monday said that those in power should go for elections to make things clear on who should run the government.

“There is dirty politics going on in the state and it should stop. There is a demand from a few political parties to hold assembly elections. The ruling alliance led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis should face elections,” Sule said while alleging that NCP legislator Jitendra Awhad had been framed on various charges.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP said she has urged Awhad not to resign as legislator. “He should fight against the wrong. People have elected him as they trust him. He has proved his capability in his constituency and state assembly,” she said.

State NCP chief Jayant Patil and former deputy CM Ajit Pawar has also spoken to him to not resign as legislator, Sule said.

Later in the day, Ajit Pawar, who is the leader of Opposition in state legislative assembly, and Ambadas Danve, leader of Opposition in state legislative council, termed the police action against Awhad as “injustice” and “insulting”. Pawar said, “We all are with Awhad. The state government is harassing him by filing false cases against him. We will ask him not to resign and instead, fight.”

Sule also said that the state government should conduct the elections of local civic bodies as “the citizens were suffering” due to delay in polls. “The citizens are complaining about various issues and pointing out that they are unable to solve their problems due to the absence of elected members,” she said after raising civic issues with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).