Maharashtra govt gives nod for underground Metro from Swargate to Katraj at cost of Rs 3,668 crore

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved implementation of the underground Metro rail from Swargate to Katraj at an estimated cost of Rs 3,668 crore.

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) is implementing the Pune Metro rail project. It is executing infrastructure work on two routes of PCMC to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi. It has recently launched its public service from Vanaz to Garware College and PCMC to Phugewadi.

There are plans of extending the Metro rail network across city and the extension of route from Swargate to Katraj was in consideration for long, but final decision was awaited on whether to develop it underground or elevated.

The state cabinet approved construction of underground route of 5.464 km, which will have three stations and would be developed at a cost of Rs 3,668 crore by Maha-Metro and complete work by 2027.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had pushed for its approval by the state government.

The state government will provide Rs 891.27 crore while PMC would contribute Rs 655.09 crore. The state government will request the Union government to fund Rs 300.63 crore for the project and seek raising Rs 1,803.79 crore from loan.