Maharashtra: State govt faces protests from tribal communities over Dhangar benefits

AHEAD of the Lok Sabha elections, the state government is facing a backlash from Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities over its efforts to extend all the social welfare scheme benefits enjoyed by STs to the Dhangar community in the state.

Advertising

Over the past few days, tribal activists have been hitting the road to protest this move and on Saturday, a group of tribal activists and students held a protest outside the Pune District Collectorate against the decision.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had recently said that the situation of the Dhangars in some areas of the state was worse than that of STs, and the government was committed to providing them reservation under the ST category.

Pune-based tribal activist Sanjay Dabhade said State Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil has indicated that the state government would file an affidavit in this regard before the Bombay High Court. “While we are not against the community getting the economic benefits, we are against the government pulling a such a stunt only for electoral benefits,” he said.

Activists are wary that the Tribal Sub Plan Budget would be diverted to provide the benefits to the Dhangar community. Citing the example of Maratha reservation, Dabhade said it was provided after a study, but the current extension of social benefits was being done only with the elections in mind, he said.

Dhangars, who constitute about 9 per cent of the state’s population, are included in the Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) list, but they have been asking for reservation under the ST status. The community has a sizeable population in western Maharashtra and Marathwada and can impact the election results in at least four Lok Sabha seats. The Dhangar agitation for reservation was a major campaign issue for the BJP in 2014, with the party promising to implement it if voted to power.

Traditionally voters of Congress, the tribal communities in the state had veered towards the BJP in the last election. The party had won all four reserved ST Lok Sabha seats and of the 25 ST assembly seats, it had won 11. The NCP had won four seats, the Congress had bagged five seats while Shiv Sena and CPI (M) had won three and one seat respectively. An independent candidate had won the last seat.

However, over the past few years, tribal communities across the country seem to have moved away from the BJP. In the neighbouring states of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the tribal population voted for the Congress in the assembly elections last year.

The recent decision of the Supreme Court — directing states to evict tribals and other forest-dwellers whose claims over encroached forest land had been rejected under the law — has also not gone down well with the community. “During the hearing, it was proved that the government had not appointed proper lawyers for the case,” said Dabhade. The order was stayed during a subsequent hearing.

Advertising

Dabhade said the tribal community has decided to campaign against the state government. “Resolutions are being passed in gram panchayats in this regard,” he said.