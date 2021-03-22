State govt extends deadline for RTE admission applications

The decision to extend the deadline for filling online registration forms till March 31 has been taken. (File photo)

After parents faced technical difficulties while filling online applications as well as lockdown conditions in some parts of the state, the primary Education department has announced an extension in the deadline for filling Right to Education (RTE) registrations.

In its earlier announced schedule, the Education department had informed that beneficiaries of Right to Education Act, who are applying for the 25 per cent reserved seats for economically weaker sections, can fill online forms between March 3 to 21.

However, on Sunday, the department issued a note stating that between March 11 to 15, due to some technical issues, the one-time password sent to applicants during the registration process was not reaching them. Besides that, there is a lockdown in many parts of the state and if beneficiaries need to visit a cyber cafe to fill forms, they might not be able to do so. Hence, the decision to extend the deadline for filling online registration forms till March 31 has been taken.

There are 9,432 schools across the state in which RTE seats are available.