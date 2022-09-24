State govt cancels own order to deny Zagade PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner post

EIGHT DAYS after it gave the charge of Additional Municipal Commissioner to PCMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Smita Zagade, the state government has cancelled its own order. Instead it has appointed another official in her place. Said to be upset over the decision, Zagade took a leave on Friday. She has now decided to seek transfer from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), official sources said.

Pradeep Jambhale Patil, who was the Deputy Municipal Commissioner in Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, has been appointed PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner. He will be on deputation for two years.

“We have received the order…regarding the appointment of Pradeep Jambhale-Patil as the Additional Municipal Commissioner. The order also states that the appointment of Smita Zagade as Additional Municipal Commissioner has been cancelled,” said PCMC Assistant Municipal Commissioner Balasaheb Khandekar. Patil has taken charge immediately.

The Urban Development Department has not cited any reason for cancelling the appointment of Zagade. “As per the government order, the appointment of Deputy Commissioner Smita Zagade as Additional Municipal Commissioner has been cancelled. She will remain the Deputy Commissioner,” said the order signed by Deputy Secretary Priyanka Kulkarni-Chapwale.

On deputation to PCMC, Zagade, who was the Assistant Municipal Commissioner with PCMC, was promoted as Deputy Municipal Commissioner (a newly created post) a year ago.

When contacted, Zagade said she took a leave as she was not feeling well. Zagade is unlikely to take charge and has decided to seek transfer from PCMC, sources said, adding she has conveyed her disappointment to the administration.

Sources said Zagade’s appointment had not gone down well with a section of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which ruled PCMC for five years from 2017. Zagade had exposed the contractor-politician nexus in her report submitted to then Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil last year. According to allegations, contractors linked to a few politicians were allegedly fleecing labourers by pocketing part of their wages. The PCMC administration had filed an FIR in the matter based on Zagade’s report.

While a section of the BJP was opposed to her appointment, the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena had no such problem. In fact, Maval MP Shriang Barne had taken up the issue with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. However, sources said some BJP leaders insisted that the party should have an officer favourable to them.

Zagade was given the charge as Additional Municipal Commissioner after incumbent Vikas Dhakane was transferred by the state government. Both Patil and Dhakane had worked as a team. However, the ruling BJP had often alleged that the duo was siding with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Following the change of regime in the state, Patil and Dhakane were both transferred one after the other. Patil, who was transferred to MTDC, Mumbai, has so far refused to take charge. Dhakane is yet to get any posting.