State govt approves proposed town planning scheme in two Pune areas

Thirty years later, the Maharashtra government has given its nod for the implementation of the proposed Town Planning Scheme (TPS) in Pune, at Uruli Devachi and Phursungi, paving way for a planned development in these areas.

The TPS, which will be beneficial to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the citizens, was proposed under the AMRUT initiative of the Union government. Pune was among the 35 cities selected for the TPS implementation.

“The PMC had proposed three Town Planning Schemes: one in Uruli Devachi, and two in Phursungi. The state government has approved the implementation of one TPS in Uruli Devachi over 110 hectare, and one in Phursungi over 261 hectare.

The government has also appointed an Arbitrator to resolve issues in the allocation of plots within the next nine months; and then the implementation work will begin,” said Prashant Waghmare, PMC City Engineer. An estimated cost of Rs 700 crore is required for the development of basic civic amenities and facilities in these areas, under the

scheme.

The PMC will get 40 per cent of land share for the civic infrastructure and 60 per cent for the land owners, Waghmare said, adding that “it was a win-win situation for both the civic body and the people”. Eight Town Planning Schemes have been implemented in Pune till date.