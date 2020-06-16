State govt allows use of TDR to redevelop buildings along narrow roads in Pune

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to allow use of Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) to redevelop buildings along narrow roads in the city.

The decision was taken in a meeting convened by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. “Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has directed the state urban development department to cancel the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s decision. It has been decided to allow use of TDR for redevelopment of buildings in narrow lanes without changing their width,” said a civic officer.

Last week, the ruling BJP in the PMC had approved a proposal to increase the width of 323 roads in the city and redevelop buildings in congested areas or villages merged into civic jurisdiction.

However, opposition parties in the PMC led by NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena had opposed the decision and urged the state government to cancel the civic body’s decision. Accordingly, a meeting was convened on the issue by Pawar on Tuesday.

