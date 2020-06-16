scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
COVID19

State govt allows use of TDR to redevelop buildings along narrow roads in Pune

Last week, the ruling BJP in the PMC had approved a proposal to increase the width of 323 roads in the city and redevelop buildings in congested areas or villages merged into civic jurisdiction.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: June 16, 2020 11:48:02 pm
Ajit Pawar, maharashtra cotton procurement, Maharashtra cotton procurement before monsoon, Maharashtra cotton centres, apmc, Cotton Corporation of India, maharashtra monsson, indian express news Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to allow use of Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) to redevelop buildings along narrow roads in the city.

The decision was taken in a meeting convened by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. “Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has directed the state urban development department to cancel the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s decision. It has been decided to allow use of TDR for redevelopment of buildings in narrow lanes without changing their width,” said a civic officer.

Last week, the ruling BJP in the PMC had approved a proposal to increase the width of 323 roads in the city and redevelop buildings in congested areas or villages merged into civic jurisdiction.

However, opposition parties in the PMC led by NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena had opposed the decision and urged the state government to cancel the civic body’s decision. Accordingly, a meeting was convened on the issue by Pawar on Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 16: Latest News

Advertisement