State gives 15 more days to file suggestions and objections for draft DP of Pune metro region

The Maharashtra government has extended the deadline for filing suggestions and objections to the draft development plan (DP) of the Pune metropolitan region till September 16. The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has so far received 26,000 suggestions and objections from August 2 to September 1.

“The suggestion and objections are from 814 villages, including the 23 villages recently merged in Pune Municipal Corporation limits,” said Metropolitan Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of PMRDA, Suhas Diwase.

The draft DP and report have been kept open for inspection for the public at the Art Gallery of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Kalamandir, located within the office premises of PMRDA at Maharaja Sayajirao Gaikwad Udyog Bhavan in Aundh.

The suggestions and objections in writing can be submitted with reasons at the PMRDA offices in Akurdi and Aundh. They can be submitted at regional offices in Nasrapur, Wagholi and Wadgaon Maval as well as at the nine tehsil offices. It can also be done via an email sent to pmr.dp.planning@gmail.com.

The maps of the draft DP were initially not available on the PMRDA’s official website so some local residents had complained about the issue. They had also demanded additional time for filing their suggestion and objections, saying they had received the draft DP very late.

On July 29, the Metropolitan Planning Committee chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had approved the PMRDA plan to publish the draft DP as a step towards completing the process to finalise it. According to the PMRDA, the Pune metropolitan region is spread across 6,914.26 sq km and the development of projects proposed in the DP would cost Rs 75,000 crore.

The metropolitan region will have 59 public housing projects, 26 town planning schemes, eight biodiversity parks and 16 public parks, along with a few satellite townships, to implement the concept of ‘walk to work’. There will be 30 fire stations across the metropolitan region.For better connectivity, public transport system and road infrastructure, the PMRDA has proposed two ring roads, high-speed railway, crescent railway and 10 Metro rail routes.