State electricity employees to hold rally against privatisation of power sector on March 2

Written by Swarali Joshirao

THE MAHARASTHRA State Electricity Workers, Officers and Engineers Sangharash Samiti will organise a protest march to the state Assembly on March 2 against the privatisation of power sector.

According to the Samiti, the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2021 could not be implemented due to nationwide protests and displeasure among workers. Even the then power minister Dr Nitin Raut had declared privatisation of Mahagenco’s hydropower production and division of MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited) into two parts, said the Samiti.

The bill is yet to become a law even though privatisation proposals are being passed in union territories like Chandigarh, Dadra-Nagar Haveli, Puducherry and Jammu & Kashmir. In Dadra-Nagar Haveli, necessary preparations are in process.

“During the pandemic, 24X7 power supply was ensured by the employees by working day and night. At times, our unions have gone out to recover pending electricity bills, facing furious customers just to pull out these companies from losses,” the Samiti said.

“The government has not been taking us into account for long. Nearly 30-40 per cent vacancies in the three companies are not filled at all while more than enough people are absorbed at the higher level management. These things have resulted in strong dissatisfaction among the employees. If the government does not change its stand, then we will go on strike on March 27 and 28,” the Samiti said.