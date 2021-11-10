State agri commissioner flags lack of transparency in NAFED onion procurement

Maharashtra’s agriculture commissioner Dheeraj Kumar has flagged lack of transparency in the procurement of onion by NAFED through farmer producers. Kumar told The Indian Express that the process could end up becoming a monopoly in the hands of a few in Maharashtra.

NAFED, the central cooperative agricultural marketing body, procures onion to create buffer stock through the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF). When wholesale prices crash in the mandis, NAFED buys onion in bulk under the Price Support Scheme (PSS). In both cases, the produce is offloaded by NAFED in consumer markets at an appropriate time. Both the schemes are implemented by NAFED through sub-agents, which are generally Farmer Producer Companies (FPC). The schemes aim to help farmers and consumers when prices are too low or too high.

Kumar, who had visited some onion procurement centers in Nashik, said, “In most cases, the FPCs that are implementing the scheme do not give the farmer the prevailing price at the nearest mandi. Without this information, the farmer will be unable to make any definite decision.” Many times, farmers are asked to deliver their onion at a fixed point, Kumar said. “It is expected that the farmer should know the prevailing price in the markets before they deliver. But even proper receipts are often not given to the farmers,” he added.

The matter assumes significance as the government has invested in onion storage structures across the state, Kumar said. The expectation is that farmers earn more if they sell through the FPC, he added. “We have come to know of instances where FPCs had not even disclosed their total earning to their members. There appears to be a move to monopolise the whole onion trade through some FPCs,” he said.

In future, the state government will stress on governance and transparency before awarding projects under SMART and other government schemes, Kumar said. While the business plan will be an important component, factors like how often members are intimated about the business and how information is given to them will also be considered, he added. “We are working on a mechanism to bring in a matrix which will address all the concerns,” he said.