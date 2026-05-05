Pune Inc | From mountain chill to made-in-India innovation: Startup ‘prints’ warmth into lightweight jackets

Suryudey’s printed heated jackets use conductive ink technology to create lightweight, flexible wearable electronics for all-season use.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneMay 5, 2026 02:58 PM IST
Yash Goliya printable electronicsYash Goliya stretches a heater used in the manufacture of heated clothing. (Photo by special arrangement)
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Yash Goliya enjoyed travelling but felt weighed down by the thick jackets he had to carry to some of Europe’s scenic and coldest mountains. Regular winter jackets could not be used in any other season.

“That’s what made me think that we should have some clothing that we can wear in all seasons. We began to apply our printed technology methods (in which electronics are not assembled from components but deposited like ink on any substrate) to make heated jackets,” says Goliya.

There were heated jackets that used stitched conductive thread or bulky carbon fibre, but Goliya discovered that printing conductive ink onto thermoplastic polyurethane produced lighter, minimally stiff jackets that allowed for complex circuitry.

Mumbai-based Goliya, whose startup journey has been honed at Venture Center in Pune, is the founder of Suryudey Plastic Electronics Pvt Ltd, which “treats electronics the way a printer treats ink, depositing it directly onto any surface and in any shape”.

One of the company’s technologies is printed heaters, or “ultra-thin resistive heaters that are screen-printed using silver-carbon conductive inks”.

The jackets, which will be launched before winter, are a part of the heated wearables segment.

Suryudey has made vests, T-shirts and gloves. In its medical devices section, the company has built continuous health monitoring devices featuring printed electrodes and heating and sensing elements on biocompatible substrates.

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“The printed sensors are practically embedded in the fabric surface, making them comfortable for extended wear,” says Goliya.

An attractive section is connected textiles, in which “printed antennas on fabric-compatible substrates enable NFC, Bluetooth, and RFID connectivity directly from the garment”. The tech can be used in industrial heating, defence, automotive and aerospace.

“Think of an electronic item, and you picture a hard device in which different parts are firmly soldered or screwed on. We asked ourselves, ‘What if electronics were not rigid?’ The conventional method of fixing electronic parts onto stiff boards is great when building laptops. It would not work for a jacket, a curved medical sensor, or an antenna that needs to be transparent and conformal,” says Goliya.

After studying electronics and telecommunication at Sardar Patel Institute of Technology in Mumbai, Goliya went to the Technical University of Munich, Germany, to study communication engineering and learnt about printed electronics.

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“It was like a regular inkjet printer, but one could replace the ink with functional inks and actually print electronics. I thought that was quite revolutionary,” he says.

India has a number of large companies making membrane switches for control panels but very few startups and companies working on innovative printed electronic solutions.

In-house manufacturing process

Suryudey buys the inks, but the entire manufacturing process is in-house. It has applied for a utility patent. A challenge for the company has come in the form of skyrocketing silver prices. Silver is an essential raw material, so Suryudey has responded by redesigning its heated jackets and other products to use as little silver as possible and alternatives, such as copper.

“Earlier, we used to get our controller PCBs (printed circuit boards) from China. Now, we are making it and the entire product in-house to have more control and get around issues of freight being disrupted,” he says.

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Once the jackets are launched and the company gains more traction, Goliya plans to raise funds for expansion and to create more products. After that, maybe he will take a holiday back to the cool slopes without a heavy winter jacket.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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