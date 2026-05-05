Pune Inc | From mountain chill to made-in-India innovation: Startup ‘prints’ warmth into lightweight jackets

Yash Goliya enjoyed travelling but felt weighed down by the thick jackets he had to carry to some of Europe’s scenic and coldest mountains. Regular winter jackets could not be used in any other season.

“That’s what made me think that we should have some clothing that we can wear in all seasons. We began to apply our printed technology methods (in which electronics are not assembled from components but deposited like ink on any substrate) to make heated jackets,” says Goliya.

There were heated jackets that used stitched conductive thread or bulky carbon fibre, but Goliya discovered that printing conductive ink onto thermoplastic polyurethane produced lighter, minimally stiff jackets that allowed for complex circuitry.

Mumbai-based Goliya, whose startup journey has been honed at Venture Center in Pune, is the founder of Suryudey Plastic Electronics Pvt Ltd, which “treats electronics the way a printer treats ink, depositing it directly onto any surface and in any shape”.

One of the company’s technologies is printed heaters, or “ultra-thin resistive heaters that are screen-printed using silver-carbon conductive inks”.

The jackets, which will be launched before winter, are a part of the heated wearables segment.

Suryudey has made vests, T-shirts and gloves. In its medical devices section, the company has built continuous health monitoring devices featuring printed electrodes and heating and sensing elements on biocompatible substrates.

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“The printed sensors are practically embedded in the fabric surface, making them comfortable for extended wear,” says Goliya.

An attractive section is connected textiles, in which “printed antennas on fabric-compatible substrates enable NFC, Bluetooth, and RFID connectivity directly from the garment”. The tech can be used in industrial heating, defence, automotive and aerospace.

“Think of an electronic item, and you picture a hard device in which different parts are firmly soldered or screwed on. We asked ourselves, ‘What if electronics were not rigid?’ The conventional method of fixing electronic parts onto stiff boards is great when building laptops. It would not work for a jacket, a curved medical sensor, or an antenna that needs to be transparent and conformal,” says Goliya.

After studying electronics and telecommunication at Sardar Patel Institute of Technology in Mumbai, Goliya went to the Technical University of Munich, Germany, to study communication engineering and learnt about printed electronics.

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“It was like a regular inkjet printer, but one could replace the ink with functional inks and actually print electronics. I thought that was quite revolutionary,” he says.

India has a number of large companies making membrane switches for control panels but very few startups and companies working on innovative printed electronic solutions.

In-house manufacturing process

Suryudey buys the inks, but the entire manufacturing process is in-house. It has applied for a utility patent. A challenge for the company has come in the form of skyrocketing silver prices. Silver is an essential raw material, so Suryudey has responded by redesigning its heated jackets and other products to use as little silver as possible and alternatives, such as copper.

“Earlier, we used to get our controller PCBs (printed circuit boards) from China. Now, we are making it and the entire product in-house to have more control and get around issues of freight being disrupted,” he says.

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Once the jackets are launched and the company gains more traction, Goliya plans to raise funds for expansion and to create more products. After that, maybe he will take a holiday back to the cool slopes without a heavy winter jacket.