Pune Inc: Working with artisans, startup revives traditional toys to aid better child development

By 2024, there will be an estimated market of $2-3 billion for toys in India and statistics by the government of India show “a large potential growth opportunity” since the Indian toy industry is only 0.5 per cent of the global pie.

One of the companies aiming to add to the growth story in this sector is Pune-based Toy Trunk, which was started in 2021 to create alternatives for infants and toddlers who were consuming entertainment on cell phones, televisions, tablets and laptops, especially after the successive lockdowns in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The bootstrapped start-up has released 24 products and is aiming to become a national brand with a turnover of Rs 1.5 crore by the end of the year.

In a world where children are being offered gadgets rather than games, Toy Trunk is attempting to disrupt the market by reviving an old form of playing with traditional tools. Their products, available only online, include wobblers, teethers, rattles, pull toys, lacing beads, bowls and spoons, kitchen sets, ring stackers and racing cars that are made of wood, metal and fabric and painted in natural colours by artisans based in craft clusters near Bengaluru.

“We have found people depending on screens or digital tools to divert the child for a short period. Many parents use this easy way out, but this has long-term negative consequences on child development and growth. Parents need to spend more time engaging the child with the right tools for the latter to grow and develop properly,” says co-founder Ajay Vaidya.

Toy Trunk is building its market by generating awareness about the importance of specific toys in child development among parents, teachers and other adults. The company is active in pre-schools and on social media. Apart from evoking nostalgia, the toys fit into the present demand for eco-friendly materials as opposed to non-biodegradable plastic and other materials.

“The early childhood period, which is from birth till the age of eight, is a very important period for a child’s mental and physical development and you need to provide them with different tools. We design developmental tools in the form of toys that ensure that the different milestones in the developmental period are met,” says Priyanka Mangaonkar-Vaiude, co-founder.